 Vicky Kaushal has been a ray of hope for me: Bharati Perwani

Actor Bharati Perwani, who is best known for her work in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Dharma’s Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, Devashish Makhija’s Bhonsale and her META award winning play, Hunkaro, to name a few, is currently garnering accolades for her portrayal as Ram Pyaari in The Great Indian Family, starring alongside Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chillar, Kumud Mishra and others. She opens up about how she prepped for her role in the film and working experience.

How have been the responses for the film so far?

Responses to the film are mixed, but people seem to like it. It is subjective, but I have personally received many messages from people who say that the film has resonated with them. I also liked the film’s honest effort to show identity politics in a satire drama. It is asking us to not take ourselves so seriously.

Also read: Aditya Nanda makes his Bollywood debut with 'Dono'

How does it feel about reuniting with Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal has been a ray of hope for me. I used to think that there were only two types of actors: those who are good people and those who have a star attitude. But meeting Vicky has shown me that it is possible to be an excellent human being, a talented actor, and a star, all at the same time.

For instance, let me tell you a small incident from the film. In the climax, there is an important scene where I am looking at Vicky. I could have done the scene without him, but he stood there and gave me the reaction I needed. People on the set told him that he didn’t have to do it, but he stood behind the camera and did the scene with me with the same intensity. It was a treat to work with him.

How would you define your character in short?

Rampyari means "Ram’s beloved." Love is Rampyari’s most important trait. She is an honest observer, sensitive, introverted, and an inclusive member of the family. She is very religious, which is why she wears so many threads around her neck. Because she has grown up with Tripathi’s (Vicky’s) family, her beliefs are strong. She has her own fashion sense and is a progressive human being. She has her own opinions and she takes care of the family.

Actor Bharati Perwani

Tell us about your award-winning play Hunkaro?

The foundation of Hunkaro’s story is hope. It’s a strong play emerging from the aftermath of the pandemic, serving to demoralise the sheer tragedy that befell the migrant workers in all its sheer sadness.

Also read: Fukrey 3 movie review: The third time, it hurts

Since death is the leitmotif of Hunkaro, it always leaves his audience quiet and high on emotions. People come and meet the team after the play and some just stay back in the auditorium. But they are not very vocal, they don’t come and talk. Just meet, and hold hands. They have moist eyes. And with show after show, I’m falling more in love with the play.

What are your other projects?

In Amazon Prime original Kabeer Khan production ki Jang, I played an important character with Vineet Singh in it. I’m part of Manoj Bajpai-starrer, Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija, which is running in prestigious international film festivals. In Puchki Das’ Nikunj Rathod, an indie film, I play the lead. I’m also part of a Marathi film To Ti Ani fuji directed by Mohit Takalkar. A short film Safar, in which I play a pivotal role, is being showcased at festival circuits. A few more short films are in the pipeline. On the theatre front, Hunkaro is being staged all around the country and the show is going to Dubai soon.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com