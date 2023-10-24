 Aanchal Munjal’s film Mandali is inspired by Munshi Premchand’s Ramleela

Actress Aanchal Munjal, who is best known for projects like We are Family, Ghayal-Once Again, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee and Bade Ache Lagte Hai among others is gearing up for her upcoming feature film, Mandali, which is slated for release on October 27, 2023, starring Rajniesh Duggall, Brijendra Kala, Abhishek Duhan and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles. Helmed by director Rakesh Chaturvedi Om, the film is inspired from Munshi Premchand’s story Ramleela.

Aanchal Munjal talking about Upcoming Film Ramleela

Talking about what prompted her to take up the role, she says, “The fact that her character starts off as a rebel in the film, someone who is a bully and with whom you don’t want to mess with, but changes completely after she meets the love of her life and starts a new phase with him, becoming more responsible, attracted me to take up the role.

Aanchal Munjal

She adds, “She is really soft as a flower when needed and harsh as a thorn when situation demands. She is aware of what is right and what is not, and she is very upfront as well as grounded.”

Describing her working experience she says, “It was a wonderful experience, as we shot for a month in Mathura. We used to shoot all through the night and sleep during the day. It was a joyride. The film was shot so realistically that people in Mathura actually thought there was a Ramleela play being held. People used to stand and watch.”

Sharing more about the film, she says, “The film tries to cater to audiences of all kinds, whether they have seen Ramleela or not. People will get to learn about the deeply rooted culture of North India. Also, we want to communicate about the exploitation of the Ramleela play by incorporating obscene dances in small towns for financial gain and votes. It's an initiative to make people aware that it’s not right.”