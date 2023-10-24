First look of Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman starrer ‘Starfish’ out now

The makers of Khushalii Kumar's much-awaited film, Starfish also starring Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat, have unveiled its first look. The film poster offers a captivating glimpse into a world that explores the realm of both above and below the ocean's surface, painted with elements of fantasy. The poster has piqued the curiosity to discover this enchanting tale of euphoria and love.

Starfish poster

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, this thriller drama is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling novel, Starfish Pickle. The plot revolves around Tara (portrayed by Khushalii), a proficient commercial diver, who shrouds herself in a mystical aura that leaves those around her intrigued about her. She is a strong-willed woman who boldly challenges societal norms and confronts her own history. Tara's life embarks on an unforeseen journey when she crosses paths with Guruji (essayed by Milind) at one of his gatherings. What remains to be seen is how this serendipitous encounter reshapes her destiny. The film weaves a riveting tale of concealed secrets and unorthodox life choices.

Khushalii Kumar

Khushalii shares, “When Starfish was first offered to me, I was very mesmerised at the world it brought on the big screen. Playing a skilled commercial diver, Tara has been therapeutic for me, she is strong and also has a vulnerable side. That is something that left me very charmed.”

Milind mentions, “Akhilesh has brought out the Starfish world quite beautifully. I play a Guru in the movie and the entire vibe this character had has been very fascinating for me. Other than this, the story is quite an interesting one, as an actor it was a delight to be around such talented actors, Khushalii has left me quite smitten with her portrayal of Tara, even Ehan and Tusharr are charming in their own way. All in all the film is quite a delight to witness on the 70mm.”

Starfish is set for a November 24 release.

