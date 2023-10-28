Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo title song elevates the film to newer heights

Following the unveiling of the film's initial glimpse, which generated an enthusiastic response and left audiences eagerly awaiting its release, the much-anticipated title track, Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo, has been unveiled as a delightful surprise for viewers.

This track adds a remarkable new layer to Dhrubo Banerjee's upcoming family comedy film catering every audience aged 8 to 80, which promises to tickle funny bones to their very core.

Take a delightful trip down memory lane to the stylish 1980s where this masterpiece was originally envisioned by the renowned author Rajkumar Moitra, and now all set to be on the big screen where mirth and fond memories intertwine under the directorial control of Dhrubo Banerjee.

The song exudes an exuberant and lively aura, flawlessly establishing the ideal atmosphere for this cinematic voyage.

Riddhi Sen, Ujan Chatterjee, Mithun Gupta, Sudip Dhara, and Jeet Sundor

A remarkable milestone, this collaboration marks the first ever between the visionary director Dhrubo Banerjee and the music virtuoso, Indraadip Das Gupta. Notably, the lyrics for the song have been penned by Rangan Chakraborty. The song is serenaded by the exceptionally talented Debayan Banerjee, celebrated for his melodious vocals.

Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo is poised to be a visual and auditory treat for the audience, featuring Kharaj Mukherjee, supported by his group of five musketeers portrayed by Riddhi Sen, Ujan Chatterjee, Mithun Gupta, Sudip Dhara, and Jeet Sundor. This ensemble cast is certain to win the hearts of viewers.

The film emanates a refreshing ambiance and delivers a calming effect, effectively immersing the audience in the nostalgia of bygone eras.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the enchanting universe of Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jiyo as the film readies itself for an imminent release. Get ready to relish the humor and nostalgia of the 1980s with this cinematic jewel.