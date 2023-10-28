I loved the role regardless of the screen time: Poojan Chhabra

In the world of acting, the ability to switch between vastly different characters is a testament to an actor’s talent and versatility. Poojan Chhabra, a rising star in the Indian entertainment industry, has proven his mettle by successfully transitioning from the intense and haunted character of Ninad in Adhura to the fun, goofy, and happy-go-lucky, Vilas, in Dono. He speaks about his role, doing comedy, and more.

How did you land this role?

I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s casting team to audition for something else, initially. After a month they called me again and told me to audition for Vilas’ role. I still remember I gave two monologues for another role, then two monologues for this role and short it from my home. And the rest is history.

What made you take it up?

I loved the role regardless of the screen time it offered. The role is an integral part of the film, which revolves around my character. I got connected with the character because I felt he is like me and I could connect with him instantly.

Poojan Chhabra

How challenging was the role? Did you do any preparation?

I do not think that the role was very challenging. I had a lot of fun playing the character. The film revolves around a wedding and being a true Punjabi I love to attend weddings and our weddings are very massive. It was a joy ride.

Was it difficult to do comedy on screen?

I think it is always difficult to do comedy on screen. While doing a comic role it is not possible to plan everything, and it depends on how you innovate on the go. I learnt a lot from Supriya Pathak ma’am and Manoj sir while we were shooting for Home Shanti. If you see them, you will know how instantly they do it. In comedy, timing is everything. It was not easy doing comedy characters but it was fun.

How do you keep fit?

I keep myself fit by doing workouts at home. I don’t have a very bulky or muscular body. I focus more on flexibility. I also love cycling and dancing. Sometimes I hit the gym or do yoga and boxing. I keep doing different activities to break the monotony.

Is there any special diet you follow?

I avoid eating a lot of sugar. That’s all.

