Akshay’s fitness mantra is to maintain discipline in all activities: Gaurav Prateek

Actor Gaurav Prateek, who was earlier seen in Balika Vadhu and Solah Shringar, is playing the character of Diwakar, Akshay Kumar’s confidant, in the recently released movie Mission Raniganj. He speaks about his role, experience working with Bollywood’s ace actors, getting fitness tips from Akshay Kumar and more

Tell us about your character in the movie?

My character in the movie partners with Akshay Kumar in various endeavours. The film is based on the incident at Raniganj Coal Mine. Every character in this film is inspired by real events to some extent, which is why each character is important.

Also read: Indo-Jordanian production Yellow Bus to premiere at MAMI 2023

What’s the one thing you loved about your character?

The one thing I loved about my character, Dibakar, is that he is very different from the glamorous or hero-type roles I have played before. In this film, Dibakar has a completely unique look, wearing loose shirts, high-waisted pants, shoes with laces, and having side-parted hair. It’s a complete ‘90s look, and I found it a bit different and adventurous.

How was your working experience with Bollywood’s ace actors?

Mission Raniganj is a film that brings together so many renowned actors after many years. Names like Kumud Mishra, Veerendra Saxena, Ravi Kishan, Arif Zakaria, Pawan Malhotra, Divyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Anant Mahadevan, Sudhir Mishra, Shishir Sharma, Govind Pandey, Varun Badola, Mukesh Bhatt, Jameel Khan, and many more have worked together. I learned a lot from all of them, and seeing so many talented actors working together was an exciting experience for me.

Gaurav Prateek

Is there anything you learned from Akshay and Parineeti?

Akshay sir and Parineeti taught me a lot. They are always cheerful and approachable on the set. Parineeti used to call me "Dibakar" even off-camera. Akshay sir stays fit and takes care of his health. He pays attention to his diet and exercises. Parineeti is a talented and thoughtful actress.

How's Bollywood Khiladi on the set?

Mr. Khiladi is very punctual. He always arrived on the set on time. He would only go to the vanity for a quick change of clothes and to eat. He maintained a great atmosphere on the location, which made all the artistes very comfortable working with him.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Leo’ beats Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ at global box office

Did you get any fitness tips from Akshay?

His fitness mantra is simple: maintain discipline in all activities, avoid overthinking, focus on exercise and diet, and your body will naturally stay fit.

Would you like to share your fitness and diet with our readers?

Whenever I get time, I go to the gym. I used to do gymnastics and horse riding regularly, but now sometimes work pressure doesn't allow it. I always make an effort to maintain a balanced diet. My advice is to do yoga and go to the gym two to three times a week. Sleep on time and try to wake up early, which I sometimes struggle with. I drink green coffee (it's a natural form of black coffee). I also try to include more protein in my diet. I mostly avoid late-night meals. Most importantly, stay happy.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com