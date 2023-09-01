Shashank Kumar’s Acting Ka Bhoot is a crime-comedy revolving around two con artistes

Hailing from Bihar, filmmaker Shashank Kumar, who has previously directed Most Common Budbak and a few music videos, documentaries and TVCs as well, has come up with a crime-comedy film, Acting Ka Bhoot, which stars Aham Sharma, Rajni Katiyar, Lilliput, Mushtaq Khan, Ishtiyak Khan, Manoj Bakshi, and Saanand Verma among others.

The director talks about the subject of the film, which has just hit the screens; the challenges he faced; evolution of Bollywood movies, and more.

Tell us about the film’s story premise.

Acting Ka Bhoot is a Hindi movie that falls under the genre of crime-comedy. The film revolves around two con artistes who find themselves entangled in a web of deception and crime, only to discover an unexpected twist — they fall in love.

The concept of the film came to me during covid when people were spending more time indoors. “I was struck by the notion that almost everyone possesses an inherent acting ka bhoot within them. This insight sparked my desire to create a story that revolved around the world of acting and the entertainment industry.

Filmmaker Shashank Kumar with the cast of Acting Ka Bhoot

Are you worried about its box office performance?

I am excited about the release. There is some pressure, but I have done my work and now it is up to the audience to decide its fate.

Do you think Bollywood movies have evolved over the years?

Yes, of course. In fact, the world cinema has evolved. But if we talk about Bollywood, or say about Indian cinema, we have advanced a lot as far as technology is concerned and we are becoming more creative with the passing of each year.

What are the challenges you faced while filming this movie?

As a maker, I think everybody faces the same challenges, outdoor or indoor. Similarly, we faced a few challenges but the production team was just brilliant so things went smoothly. The collaboration with the cast was a seamless and enjoyable process. The actors, including Ahem, Ishtiyak, Rajni, and Lilliput, demonstrated high level of professionalism and cooperation on the set. Their supportive attitude and dedication made it easier for the production team to manage the shoot effectively. The shooting experience was mostly positive, with the majority of the filming taking place in the vibrant city of Lucknow.

Are you happy with the way things have shaped up for you in the industry?

Till now yes, of course, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. I came with nothing and whatever I got till now, it’s from the industry only. In the initial days, things didn’t work out so smoothly and days were tough but still my passion made me survive somehow. After establishing my production company, Mermaid Studio LLP, this is my second film as director and producer after Most Common Budbak, under the same banner which was also appreciated by the people. And I’m sure Acting Ka Bhoot will be a success too. Many other things are in the pipeline, which will be, of course, in a much bigger scale. I’m grateful for whatever I’ve accomplished so far, and this film will just add another feather to my filmmaking hat.