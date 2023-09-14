Late legendary actor Dev Anand’s birth anniversary to be celebrated with a two-day film festival

Titled Dev Anand @ 100 - Forever Young, a special event honouring the enduring entertainment legend, is being announced by the Film Heritage Foundation ahead of his 100th birth anniversary, which is on September 26. The National Film Development Corporation of India-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI) and PVR Inox have collaborated to host two-day celebrations on September 23 and 24 in 30 cities and 55 theatres around India.

Filmmaker, director and the founder of Film Heritage Foundation – Shivendra Singh Dungarpur says, “After a successful run with Bachchan Back To The Beginning and Dilip Kumar – Hero Of Heroes to commemorate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday and Dilip Kumar’s birth centenary respectively, we knew that there was no way that we could allow the birth centenary of Dev Anand to go uncelebrated. We wanted to honour his legacy by screening four of his milestone films. The films are among my personal favourites as I consider Goldie Anand one of the most stylish directors of Indian cinema.”

The not-for-profit organisation founded by filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has meticulously curated a tailored collection of films where audiences can spend the weekend with Dev Anand in his different memorable avatars as the romantic hero, the dashing spy and the fun-loving rogue. “The festival also marks an important collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation and NFDC-NFAI who have restored the four films and partnered with us to enable us to showcase these films. The Gregory Peck of India, as Dev Anand was often called, continues to be a beloved star, and we are thrilled that contemporary audiences will have the opportunity to watch some of the films that made him an enduring legend of Indian cinema. This is another milestone in the Film Heritage Foundation’s journey to bring classics of Indian cinema to modern viewers because after all these films are a part of our history and culture and if we don’t know where we came from, we won’t know where we are going,” he concludes.

Audiences in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Gwalior, Rourkela, Raipur, Noida, Kochi, Aurangabad, Vadodara, Surat, Mohali a mongst other cities will get an unforgettable opportunity to watch the landmark films of the debonair leading man restored by NFCDC-NFAI on the big screen.

