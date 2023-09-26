Bambai Meri Jaan actor Mahadev Singh Lakhawat is on a roll

Actor Mahadev Singh Lakhawat is currently receiving accolades for his latest show, Bambai Meri Jaan, on Amazon Prime, which is helmed by Shujaat Saudagar and stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra among others. An actor and NSD graduate, Mahadev has previously worked in projects such as The Family Man, A Simple Murder, Rangbaaz Phir Se and Duranga.

The actor talks about his working experience and the kind of responses Bambai Meri Jaan is receiving and his upcoming projects.

“Bambai Meri Jaan has been overwhelming. Viewers have appreciated the depth of storytelling, the complex characters, and the authenticity with which the city of Mumbai is portrayed. It’s been an incredible experience to be a part of this web series, and I’m grateful for the positive feedback from the audience. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire cast and crew who have put their hearts into bringing this story to life.”

Mahadev Singh Lakhawat

Sharing about his character, he says, “In Bambai Meri Jaan my character, Ashfaque, plays a pivotal role in the D gang, a group of seven boys from Dongri who, unfortunately, chose the path of crime. Ashfaque is not only an integral part of this gang but also serves as a linchpin in the narrative. In essence, my role as Ashfaque was a rewarding experience, and the challenges I faced only fueled my commitment to bringing this character to life in the most genuine and compelling way possible. My training at the National School of Drama helped me immensely. It provided me with a strong foundation in acting, enabling me to delve deep into the character of Ashfaque and portray his emotions, desires, and conflicts convincingly.”

He further adds, “Being part of a gang with such a dark and complex history required me to delve deep into the psyche of my character. I had to convey the complexities of Ashfaque’s journey, from the initial allure of easy money and power to the eventual realisation of the consequences of his choices.”

Recalling his experience working with Kay Kay Menon, he says, “Kay Kay Menon, in particular, was a mentor on and off the set. His experience and guidance were invaluable, and I couldn’t have asked for a better colleague to share the screen with. The camaraderie among the entire cast was remarkable. We bonded so strongly that, after a few days, we felt like a real-life D gang."

Lastly, speaking about his upcoming projects he shares, “Kaala Pani, a Netflix Original web series, directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, is another exciting venture that showcases the depth and range of storytelling in the digital age. Next up is Wo Ladki Hain Kaha, directed by Arshad Sayed, and Sector 36, directed by Aaditya Nimbalkar. Currently I’m shooting for Nikhil Advani’s film, Vedaa. Each of these projects presents its own set of challenges and opportunities for growth, and I couldn’t be more excited to share them with audiences.”