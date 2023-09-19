Mark Wahlberg says he may not be acting for too long in Hollywood anymore

Actor Mark Wahlberg has been a part of Hollywood for a very long time, even becoming somewhat of a meme due to his way of speaking. Thinking about his own future in the industry now, the actor is making it seem bleak, even saying that he doesn’t think he will be acting in Hollywood for too long.

The Departed actor in a session with a popular magazine, opened about his past, present and future business pursuits. Notably, the 52-year-old star has questioned his longevity in the industry, wondering just how much longer he can stand in front of cameras, as per reports.

“Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now,” he explained, referencing his four children with wife Rhea Durham. “That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing.”

Best known for his roles in films such as The Departed, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, Shooter, Pain and Gain, and The Other Guys, among other films; in his wide-ranging conversation spoke about family, faith and how creating his own opportunities as a producer helped him diversify his Hollywood résumé.

“I started becoming a producer out of necessity,” he said. “I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo (DiCaprio) to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it. I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, and create my own destiny.”

On that note, Wahlberg went on to admit that he may continue to stretch his talents by hopping in the director’s chair by “working with some of the other great talents,” among them the next generation. Last seen in the film ‘Uncharted’, based on the Playstation 3 game of the same name, he’s currently busy building his empire that includes the tequila brand Flecha Azul.

