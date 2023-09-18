Ranbir Kapoor exudes intensity in new ‘Animal’ poster, teaser to be released on this date

On Monday, the makers of the much-anticipated action thriller film Animal shared a captivating new poster featuring the film’s leading man Ranbir Kapoor along with the teaser release date. In the striking poster, Ranbir is seen dressed in a stylish blue suit, exuding an air of mystery as he holds a lighter while smoking a cigarette. Sporting long locks and donning dark sunglasses, the actor gazes away from the camera, adding an enigmatic touch to the poster.

The teaser for Animal is scheduled to be unveiled on September 28, 2023, at 10 am. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set for a worldwide release on December 1, 2023.

The official Instagram handle of T-Series accompanied the poster release with a caption that read, “He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec.”

Animal is poised to make a grand debut in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri.

In an earlier statement regarding the film's postponement, Sandeep emphasised the importance of delivering top-notch quality. He cited the extensive post-production work, including crafting lyrics and music in multiple languages, as a key factor necessitating the delay.

Earlier, the makers treated fans to a tantalising pre-teaser video, offering a glimpse of the film's intense narrative. The teaser showcased Ranbir Kapoor in an action-packed sequence, donning traditional attire as he confronted a group of masked individuals wielding axes, setting the stage for the film's promising storyline.