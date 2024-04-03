First poster of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' shows Joaquin Phoenix, and Lady Gaga in a dance pose; trailer release date announced

While the couple features on the left side of the frame, the spotlight shines on them from the upper right of the frame lending a shade of cyan to the frame. The visual designer has made good use of the negative space as the poster seems quite balanced in terms of the frame aesthetics and the geometry.

The makers also notified about the trailer release of the film, as they wrote in the caption, “The world is a stage. Trailer April 9. #JokerMovie”.

The film also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte. The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and is helmed by Todd Phillips.