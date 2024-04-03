Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’ creates history by becoming the first Indian film to be screened in Uruguay

The much-awaited Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star has made history even before its release. Amidst the buzz generated due to the promotions of the film, the makers announced that it would be screened in Uruguay, South America, making it the first Indian film to be released in the country.
The makers dropped a video showing citizens from the South American country revealing that an Indian film is coming to Uruguay. They then go on to state that it is none other than the Telugu flick.
Ahead of the film’s worldwide release, the team had a pre-release event held in Hyderabad. Held at Narasimha Reddy Engineering College, the event was quite a grand celebration attended by a huge crowd of students and fans. The leading pair, Mrunal and Vijay, put on their dancing shoes and tapped their feet to the tunes of Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, the film’s first song.
The Parasuram directorial features a stellar cast including Vasuki, Abhinaya, Ravi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Rohini Hattangadi. The film marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Parasuram who have previously worked together on the hit film Geetha Govindam. While comparing both projects, the actor recently revealed that Family Star is going to be Geetha Govindam “on steroids.”
In addition to that, the romantic drama also offers a delightful surprise for fans with a cameo by actress Rashmika Mandanna. The storyline makes for a family-friendly watch, revolving around a working-class hero who strives to protect his loved ones. Family Star is all set to hit the screens on April 5.