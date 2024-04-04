Sikander Kher makes Hollywood debut with ‘Monkey Man’

He expressed his excitement by stating, "Excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew and see the film with everyone together at the premiere….There’s a sense of excitement for the film’s release now”.

The ensemble cast boasts of actors like Dev, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar and others. Monkey Man is an action thriller helmed by Dev who also plays the lead.

The protagonist embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother’s death. However the narrative takes an interesting turn, when in his journey he ends up being the voice of the powerless and oppressed, thereby becoming the ‘Monkey Man’. After the US premiere, the movie is set to release in India soon.