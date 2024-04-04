The Academy shares clip of Deepika Padukone’s ‘Deewani Mastani’ on social media

Deepika Padukone fans are in a celebratory mood! The official Instagram handle of The Academy (Oscars) recently paid tribute to the iconic song Deewani Mastani from her 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. The clip showcased Deepika’s captivating performance in the song, originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical drama.
The Academy captioned the post with the film’s credits, including Deepika’s co-stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Leading the charge of excited fans was none other than Ranveer Singh himself. He took to the comments section, simply stating, “Mesmeric!”
Fans echoed the sentiment, showering the post with praise. One user commented, “Deepika’s beauty in this song is unmatched. This will go down as one of Hindi cinema's greatest!” Another user expressed their delight, saying, “The Academy is finally recognising the brilliance Bollywood deserves!”
This isn’t Deepika's first brush with the Oscars. Last year, she played a pivotal role at the 95th Academy Awards, introducing the history-making performance of Naatu Naatu from the Telugu-language film RRR. The song, composed by MM Keeravani, went on to become the first Indian song ever to win an Oscar.
During her introduction, Deepika aptly described the song as “an irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats with killer dance moves to match,” highlighting its appeal and cultural significance.
With the Academy's tribute to Deewani Mastani, Deepika Padukone and Indian cinema, in general, continue to gain international recognition for their artistry and captivating storytelling.