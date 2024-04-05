Actor Soham Majumdar on his role in Dukaan

A

You get far better opportunities there [National entertainment industry]. Its not that good stories aren’t happening here [regional industry]. But I feel the industry as a whole needs to grow in terms of the mentality. People need to push themselves further. Directors from Bengal like Shoojit Sircar or Anurag Basu and others have not made films in Bengali. They are shifting to other places to tell their stories. I’m sure there is a reason. You don’t normally find a South Indian filmmaker doing that. They are telling stories in their local languages. I’m sure if Shoojit Sircar had the best infrastructure and environment out here he would have loved to tell a story in Bengali. I’m guessing we need to hone our industry a little more so that people over here stay back. We don’t like staying outside. If we got enough opportunities here it would have been a dream to stay and work. But that’s not the reality at this time. That’s why we venture out.