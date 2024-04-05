Actor Soham Majumdar on his role in Dukaan
After winning the hearts of the people through his roles in Bengali cinema, Kolkata-boy Soham Majumdar is now enjoying Nation-wide success with his Hindi-releases. As his latest film Dukaan directed by writers-lyricists and debut directors Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, that serves as a voice for the world of surrogacy, releases today, we catch up with him for a chat at Park Street Social.
Excerpts:
What made you say yes to Dukaan?
It’s a big blessing for me to be able to associate myself with such a narrative. I want to craft my career in a different way and this film stands out on its own.
Tell us about your role…
My role is of a person who is trying to opt for surrogacy with his wife, played by Monali Thakur. The feeling of being a father is something that I have never enjoyed so far in my life. But through this film I got to enjoy it a little. I found it very interesting to take up that excitement and responsibility. It’s a very different feeling. In fact the kid who played our child was also very lovely and we developed a great rapport. I am also older than most of my cousins so I have a very fatherly feeling towards them. I feel like it’s the purest emotion that one can play. Father’s generally don’t ask for a lot but they do so much. Imbibing that spirit was challenging and refreshing at the same time.
Surrogacy for a long time had been a tabooed subject. But today cinema is taking it up in various forms. Do you think cinema is playing its part in creating a social ripple?
You know historically we have seen anything which deserves a social change has been depicted through films. A leading director had once said something like cinema is that sort of mass media where even politics can be put forward. I feel like films can do that. Our film promises to be socially responsible. But it’s also at the same time not preachy. It’s talking about different things. Everyone is grey on their own accord and everyone has a reason for being who they are and doing what they wish to do
How was it working with Siddharth and Garima?
To sum it up in a word it would be fantabulous. But I have already collaborated with them in a different way as they are the dialogue writers of Kabir Singh although we had not met at that time. During Dukaan I felt that the story has come full circle in a way. I remember we shot back in 2021 when COVID was at its peak and there were challenges while shooting the film. But having said that, they are like Yin and Yang for me. They were my parents on set; they were extremely caring of their actors and of course the material that they were presenting. They knew exactly what they wanted and it made our lives easier to a certain extent. It was wonderful to work with them and I would like to work with them again.
You have been a part of regional and National entertainment industries. What do you find unique about the two.
You get far better opportunities there [National entertainment industry]. Its not that good stories aren’t happening here [regional industry]. But I feel the industry as a whole needs to grow in terms of the mentality. People need to push themselves further. Directors from Bengal like Shoojit Sircar or Anurag Basu and others have not made films in Bengali. They are shifting to other places to tell their stories. I’m sure there is a reason. You don’t normally find a South Indian filmmaker doing that. They are telling stories in their local languages. I’m sure if Shoojit Sircar had the best infrastructure and environment out here he would have loved to tell a story in Bengali. I’m guessing we need to hone our industry a little more so that people over here stay back. We don’t like staying outside. If we got enough opportunities here it would have been a dream to stay and work. But that’s not the reality at this time. That’s why we venture out.
How are you beating the heat this summer?
Heat is something you can’t beat in India. That’s why I love the Calcutta winters. I am a genuine foodie so I can’t stop my eating habits. I love fruit juices, from time to time which replenish the body. Apart from that I am watching films and staying inside AC rooms.
Upcoming works.
Gopone Mod Chharan by Tathagatha Mukherjee, Citadel Honey Bunny with Raj & DK, Skyforce with Akshay Kumar. There’s Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video which came out in December, but I would urge your readers to watch it.
Dukaan hits the theatres today!