Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow, the antihero, in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

After breaking bones and stabbing people with just a pencil in the John Wick franchise, Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has a new task waiting in the wings.

The actor will voice the character of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He joins a cast that includes Ben Schwartz as Sonic, as well as Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr Robotnik, as per a media source.

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film, declined to comment.