Arna Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Athhoi’ to be released on June 14

Director Arna Mukhopadhyay’s much awaited Athhoi gets a release date. The Bengali adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello is all set to release on June 14. It stars Arna, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar in the leading roles.
Talking about the film, Arna comments, “Bringing Athhoi to life has been a labour of love. It's a story that resonates across generations, and we've endeavoured to infuse it with contemporary relevance while staying true to the essence of Shakespeare's vision."
The movie’s release date was recently announced with a visually enticing video which payed homage to the Elizabethan Era and introduced the cast to the audience.
Sarkar plays Diya, a modern take on Desdemona, who is spirited and intelligent; Mukhopadhyay steps into the role of Dr Athhoi Loda or Othello while Bhattacharya will be seen as the enigmatic and cunning Gogo or Iago along with his dual role as the creative director of the movie.
Sohini Sarkar adds, "Playing Diya has been an exhilarating experience. She is a character of strength and vulnerability, and I believe audiences will connect with her journey on a deeply emotional level."
Athhoi was previously performed on stage under Nathada’s production and after gaining wide acclaim from the audience it is now being adapted for a silver screen by SVF Entertainment and JIO Studios. The movie explores human emotions, and themes like jealousy, ambition and love within the boundaries of modern world.
Anirban Bhattacharya, shares, "Our aim with Athhoi is to offer audiences a fresh perspective on a classic tale. It's a thrilling journey of unravelling the complexities of the human psyche, set against a backdrop of intrigue and deception. Since we have been a part of the play and doing the theatre together, the three of us were in complete sync from the very first day."