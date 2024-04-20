Arna Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Athhoi’ to be released on June 14

Director Arna Mukhopadhyay’s much awaited Athhoi gets a release date. The Bengali adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello is all set to release on June 14. It stars Arna, Anirban Bhattacharya and Sohini Sarkar in the leading roles.

Talking about the film, Arna comments, “Bringing Athhoi to life has been a labour of love. It's a story that resonates across generations, and we've endeavoured to infuse it with contemporary relevance while staying true to the essence of Shakespeare's vision."