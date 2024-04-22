Nandita-Shiboprosad’s ‘Aamar Boss’ to release on June 21

From the first day of its announcement, Aamar Boss has been creating generating curiosity in the minds of the cinephiles. Directed by ace director- duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, it marks the comeback of veteran actor Raakhee Gulzar onscreen after almost two decades. According to the latest development, the makers have announced its release date — June 21— through the unveiling of a motion poster today.
Mukherjee who is not only directing the movie but also plays a pivotal role in it mentions, “Nandita Roy and I have always released our films in summer. We made sure that this year, despite the elections, it is no exception. We are set to release the film on June 21st. This is one of our dream projects, and I hope people will shower us with blessings and love." The duo have in the past delivered blockbusters like Belaseshe, Praktan, Posto, Haami, Konttho, Belashuru during the summers.
Nandita Roy shares her experience of working with Raakhee Gulzar, “Working with Raakhee di is a dream come true for me. Her grace, talent, and dedication to her craft have always inspired me. Collaborating with her on Aamar Boss has been an enriching experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to bring this story to life with her."
Aamar Boss, is a heartwarming tale which explores the dynamics of a relationship at home and workplace keeping in mind the sensitivity of the relation.
The cast not only includes Raakhee and Shiboprosad but also marks Srabanti’s first collaboration with the duo. The movie is all set to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.