Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal arrive in New Delhi for 'Thug Life' shooting

The team of Thug Life, director Mani Ratnam, and the star cast, including Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, have arrived in the national capital to commence shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film.
A source close to a renowned media agency shared that the filmmaker and the actors arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.
The source added, "They will be shooting for a month in Delhi… and will be shooting the entire month of May. It will be an all-outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in some prominent locations in New Delhi.”
Thug Life is one of the most anticipated films of the year as it marks the reunion of the iconic Nayakan (1987) duo, Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan.
The film is an action drama and a sneak peek had many movie buffs drawing references to Nayakan. Trisha will be playing the leading lady besides Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi being part of the star cast. Kamal is said to be seen in a triple role.
Music for the film is by AR Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran and editing by A Sreekar Prasad. The film is bankrolled by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies.
The film was officially announced in November 2022 under the tentative title KH 234, marking the lead star Kamal Haasan's 234th film. The principal photography began in January 2024 and the cast will reportedly also film in Chennai.