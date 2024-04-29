Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal arrive in New Delhi for 'Thug Life' shooting

The team of Thug Life, director Mani Ratnam, and the star cast, including Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, have arrived in the national capital to commence shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film.

A source close to a renowned media agency shared that the filmmaker and the actors arrived in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The source added, "They will be shooting for a month in Delhi… and will be shooting the entire month of May. It will be an all-outdoor shoot. They will be shooting in some prominent locations in New Delhi.”