'Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Big B gets a release date

Upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan essaying the lead roles, will be released in theatres on June 27 this summer.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The makers of the film made the announcement about the release of the film on Saturday precisely two months before the scheduled date.
Not long ago, the makers gave a glimpse to Big B's character of Ashwatthama in the film. The Bollywood icon was seen covered in bandages in the clip. The clip impressed the fans with the stunning de-aging transformation of the legendary actor.
The character reveal video, a true pan-India teaser, also showcased a blend of languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.
Sharing the first look on X (formerly Twitter), Big B wrote, "It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence..."
Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is being directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films. Made on a budget of ₹600 crore (US$75 million), the film went on floors in July 2021 and the makers wrapped the last leg in March 2024.
The music is scored by Santhosh Narayanan, while Djordje Stojiljkovic handles the cinematography.