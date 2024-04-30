From voice cast to release date — here's everything you need to know about ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

One of the greatest films of all time backed by Walt Disney Pictures, The Lion King tells the tale of Simba, Mufasa’s son, the rightful heir to the Pride Lands of Africa. While this story continues to be retold by generations, a prequel to the film focusing on Mufasa’s life as an orphaned lion and his ill-famous brother Scar is set to take over the big screens this year.
The teaser for the highly anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, was released by the makers earlier today and the undying gleam in young Mufasa’s eyes certainly set the tone for the cinematic journey ahead of us.
Right from the voice cast to the release date, we list down everything you need to know about the upcoming musical drama. Before you scroll ahead, watch the teaser here:
Release Date
Directed by award-winning director Barry Jenkins, the film will be released in theatres on December 20.
Storyline
The prequel is about the rise of Mufasa and his evolution into one of the greatest kings of Pride Lands. Rafiki will narrate the tale to Kiara, who is Mufasa’s grandaughter and the story will feature comic characters Timon and Pumbaa. It will also explore Scar’s backstory and his troubled relationship with brother Mufasa.
Voice Cast
Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr will voice young Mufasa and Scar respectively. Additionally, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and John Kani will reprise their roles as Pumbaa, Timon, and Rafiki, respectively. Blue Ivy has been cast to voice Kiara with Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala.
Music
Nicholas Britell has composed the soundtrack and Lin-Manuel Miranda is returning to the production company to write the songs and honour his long-standing relationship with director Jenkins.
Tell us if you are excited for Mufasa: The Lion King. Write to us @indulgexpress on X (formerly Twitter).