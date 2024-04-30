Filmmaker Dhruv Solanki makes debut feature film

In what may be considered as an innovative attempt at film-making, Dhruv Solanki makes his debut feature film It’s All In Your Head by shooting it completely on an iPhone. This Gen-Z centric movie traces the lives of six siblings, who are far away from each other in their personalities. But their leanings towards the Western culture, coming from a small town, are a common thread in their lives.

Set in Vadodara, It’s All In Your Head is a coming-of-age movie which challenges stereotypes generally associated with smaller towns of the country and the relatable struggle that an individual faces in an attempt to balance their relationships, desires and responsibilities in the digital era.