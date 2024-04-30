Filmmaker Dhruv Solanki makes debut feature film

In what may be considered as an innovative attempt at film-making, Dhruv Solanki makes his debut feature film It’s All In Your Head by shooting it completely on an iPhone. This Gen-Z centric movie traces the lives of six siblings, who are far away from each other in their personalities. But their leanings towards the Western culture, coming from a small town, are a common thread in their lives.
Set in Vadodara, It’s All In Your Head is a coming-of-age movie which challenges stereotypes generally associated with smaller towns of the country and the relatable struggle that an individual faces in an attempt to balance their relationships, desires and responsibilities in the digital era.
Solanki took inspiration from the styles of Sean Baker known for Tangerine, The Florida Project and Richard Linklater known for Before Sunrise and Boyhood. The unusual way of shooting the film harnessing everything natural makes it a true-blue indie film and also portrays the power of independent cinema and the length it can go to in its search for innovativeness to tell the audience a story.
It has already had several screenings across the globe. The African Smartphone International Film Festival held in Nigeria in 2023 awarded it the Best Producer Award, while it was screened as a case-study at the MetFilm School in Berlin for their Post-graduate Film Students.
Jyotsana Rajpurohit, Bonita Rajpurohit and Devankur Sinha are Solanki’s key collaborators who have produced and acted in the film. Bonita who was recently seen in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 also chipped in as assistant director.
On the work front, Blah Blah Blah, a road comedy co-written and co-directed by Solanki is currently in post-production.
The film is currently available for viewing on GUDSHO platform