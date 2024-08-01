‘Kaantaye Kaantaye’: Latest Bengali murder mystery to premiere on August 15

Set against the stormy, enigmatic backdrop of Darjeeling, Kaantaye Kaantaye follows PK Basu as he investigates a string of murders in the eerie Hotel Repose. The plot thickens as a severe storm traps the guests, leaving Basu to navigate a web of secrets and lies. Each character in the hotel holds a dark secret, and Basu must rely on his sharp mind and observational skills to unmask the killer before they strike again.

Joydeep Mukherjee, the director, expressed his passion for bringing Sanyal’s story to life,”We've poured our hearts into every aspect of this series, from the intricate plot twists to the haunting cinematography, and we can't wait for audiences to experience the tension, drama, and emotional depth of this uniquely Bengali thriller.” Saswata said, ”What drew me to this role was Basu's struggle to protect his loved ones from a dangerous killer while battling his own grief. It's a character that requires both intellect and emotion.”