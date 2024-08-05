Hugh Jackman shares a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ throwback pic, recounts Ryan Reynolds’ enticing pitch

Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine has been nothing short of a cinematic spectacle. The film is dominating the box office and is on track to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. But before the claws came out, there was a pivotal moment that set the stage for this blockbuster clash.
Hugh recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo, from 2022, with Ryan Reynolds that captured the exact moment the Deadpool star pitched the idea of a Wolverine comeback. The image, filled with electric tension, hints at the disbelief and excitement that coursed through Jackman as the audacious proposal unfolded.
The actor admitted that Ryans' question, "Are you sure?" echoed in his mind as the gravity of the decision sunk in. "There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew @vancityreynolds and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that #deadpoolandwolverine were joining the MCU. Becoming Wolverine Again was born. It’s one of the most important moments of my life. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am! It was a leap of faith that has undeniably paid off," wrote Hugh in the caption of the Instagram post.
Currently Deadpool & Wolverine ranks third in the list of the highest grossing R-rated films of all time. After string of disappointment performances in the box office, it has now breathed new life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film's star-studded cast, including Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Blake Lively, has added to its appeal.
As the world continues to marvel at the on-screen chemistry between the two iconic characters, one thing is certain: Hugh Jackman's decision to don the Wolverine claws once more was a masterstroke that has redefined the superhero genre.