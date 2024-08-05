Hugh Jackman shares a ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ throwback pic, recounts Ryan Reynolds’ enticing pitch

The actor admitted that Ryans' question, "Are you sure?" echoed in his mind as the gravity of the decision sunk in. "There were maybe 7 or 8 people in the world who knew @vancityreynolds and I were about to shoot a little something to announce that #deadpoolandwolverine were joining the MCU. Becoming Wolverine Again was born. It’s one of the most important moments of my life. I think at that very moment Ryan literally asked me if I was sure. I was! I am! It was a leap of faith that has undeniably paid off," wrote Hugh in the caption of the Instagram post.