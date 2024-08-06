Director Shawn Levy raves about Henry Cavill's epic Wolverine debut in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Director Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine has ignited the cinematic world, and a key spark to this fiery film is the unexpected casting of Henry Cavill as Wolverine. The character, affectionately dubbed 'Cavillrine' by the film's crew, was a stroke of genius that capitalised on a perfect storm of industry events.
Shawn candidly shared in a conversation with Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, that the idea to cast Henry as the iconic mutant was born amidst the creative process for the film. "Ryan (Reynolds) and I were sitting there and writing. We literally passed the laptop back and forth between us. And I, felt like maybe all of the stuff that has gone down with DC early on during the writing, and we were like, ‘We gotta do this. We want to see Cavill as the Cavillrine,’ he said, as per a popular media source.
With the DC Universe undergoing a seismic shift under the leadership of James Gunn, the decision to part ways with Henry Cavill as Superman became public. This unexpected turn of events presented a golden opportunity for the Deadpool & Wolverine team.
The director emphasised on Henry Cavill’s immediate enthusiasm for the role, despite it being a cameo. The actor fully embraced the character, going as far as enduring the physical discomfort of a cigar to accurately portray Wolverine’s signature aesthetic. "He was jacked up and had that disgusting cigar in his mouth for hours. He was fully into it. I think he might have gotten sick to his stomach, if memory serves. It was a combination of oxygenated muscles and no actual oxygen going up his nose. He was fabulous," Shawn Levy added, as per the source.
The convergence of Henry Cavill's availability, the film's creative vision, and the character's iconic status resulted in a casting choice that generated immense buzz.