Director Shawn Levy raves about Henry Cavill's epic Wolverine debut in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Director Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine has ignited the cinematic world, and a key spark to this fiery film is the unexpected casting of Henry Cavill as Wolverine. The character, affectionately dubbed 'Cavillrine' by the film's crew, was a stroke of genius that capitalised on a perfect storm of industry events.

Shawn candidly shared in a conversation with Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz, that the idea to cast Henry as the iconic mutant was born amidst the creative process for the film. "Ryan (Reynolds) and I were sitting there and writing. We literally passed the laptop back and forth between us. And I, felt like maybe all of the stuff that has gone down with DC early on during the writing, and we were like, ‘We gotta do this. We want to see Cavill as the Cavillrine,’ he said, as per a popular media source.