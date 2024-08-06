Jennifer Garner opens up about returning as Elektra for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Actor and Hollywood legend Jennifer Garner recently opened up about returning as the popular Marvel character, Elektra (a role she had earlier eassayed in the 2003 film, Daredevil and 2005's Elektra) in the box-office hit Deadpool & Wolverine. A subject of speculation for many fans prior to the release of the film, the news of her casting was kept tightly under wraps along with the surprise extend camoes of other actors like Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Henry Cavill and others.
Jennifer recently shared a post on Instagram chronicalling her fitness journey to becoming "Marvel fit". The actor is seen sweating it up by lifting weights, practicing the use of sai (a special three-pronged dagger), the weapon synonymous with the Elektra character, boxing, running, jogging and more.
In the caption, she posted a long statement describing get back into the character's shoes. "I remember the moment @slevydirect (Director Shawn Levy) and @vancityreynolds (Ryan Reynolds) had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3 — we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," she said adding, "I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."
Jennifer Garner also highlighted that she tried to mask her return till the film released. "Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit," she said.
Having amassed over $800 million worldwide already, Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to become the highest-grossing R-rated film.
Talking about the tight fitness regiment she had to follow to become Elektra again, she mentioned, "As this impossible dream became reality, my bestie and OG stunt double @shaunaduggins (Director and Emmy Award-winning stunt coordinator Shauna Duggins) and I amped up our training, led by @bethjnicely (Dancer and Fitness specialist Beth Nicely); 1x/day, plus whatever homework she assigned for a second workout." Jennier also revealed that she practiced boxing three times a week for this role. "We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies," she added.
She ended this recollection with kind words directed to her fellow Deadpool and Wolverine co-stars. "Shooting the fight (in the film) was so fun, being there all together—truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does," Jennifer Garner wrote.