Jennifer Garner opens up about returning as Elektra for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Actor and Hollywood legend Jennifer Garner recently opened up about returning as the popular Marvel character, Elektra (a role she had earlier eassayed in the 2003 film, Daredevil and 2005's Elektra) in the box-office hit Deadpool & Wolverine. A subject of speculation for many fans prior to the release of the film, the news of her casting was kept tightly under wraps along with the surprise extend camoes of other actors like Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Henry Cavill and others.

Jennifer recently shared a post on Instagram chronicalling her fitness journey to becoming "Marvel fit". The actor is seen sweating it up by lifting weights, practicing the use of sai (a special three-pronged dagger), the weapon synonymous with the Elektra character, boxing, running, jogging and more.

In the caption, she posted a long statement describing get back into the character's shoes. "I remember the moment @slevydirect (Director Shawn Levy) and @vancityreynolds (Ryan Reynolds) had the idea for Elektra Natchios to show up in @deadpoolmovie 3 — we were on the set of The Adam Project and they gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes— there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two," she said adding, "I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."