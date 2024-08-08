Manya Singh recalls her experience of working in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

Coming from a humble background, actress Manya Singh's breakthrough came with the Miss India pagent. The actress discussed with us how challenging it is to get work in the industry, how things have moved post Ae Watan Mere Watan and her future aspirations.

Reflecting on the impact of Ae Watan Mere Watan on her career, she says, "While Ae Watan Mere Watan was a great opportunity, it didn’t turn out to be a significant turning point for me. However, I never complain. I believe in working hard, and I am doing my part."

Discussing her unexpected transition from Miss India to acting, she shares, "The transition from Miss India to acting was quite surprising because I never thought about it. I worked hard for six years for Miss India. And I felt that will be my everything but when I reached there I realised I meant for bigger things because I have the courage to start again and I cannot settle for less. My first advertisement happened with Anurag Basu sir, who told me that I should try acting because I have that potential and a relatable face and when I acted in front of camera it made me feel comfortable and gave me the power to be myself and explore the potential which I have!