Festival highlights rural art, climate challenges, sparks debate on authentic portrayal

Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide

Hussain, who grew up in the remote town of Goalpara, Assam, emphasises the importance of reducing the urban-rural divide. “I grew up in a place where light reaches first but the eyes reach last. We used to get newspapers three days after they were published. For people like me in remote places in Northeast India, it is difficult to get the right exposure and civic amenities,” he says. The English Vinglish actor adds that he learnt about the National School of Drama (NSD) at the age of 22, unlike a typical city boy who knows about such institutions early on. “The government has not done enough to provide opportunities for the extraordinary talent across the country. In the absence of a state mechanism, NGOs or such festivals must expand possibilities. That’s why I am here,” he shares.

When asked if mainstream cinema accurately portrays rural realities, Hussain disagrees. “Many films still show an exotified village life. We need to be more authentic, nuanced, and subtle to understand villagers. Writers and directors need to travel extensively to understand rural India,” he explains, recounting his two consecutive years in 1995-96, mapping the length and breadth of the country during a solo motorcycle tour.

Malik, another festival star, shares how rural and urban perspectives differ. Having come from Prayagraj and worked on village-centric series Panchayat and the film Gangs of Wasseypur, he says, “People from villages are straightforward, beautiful, and simple.” He adds that people in cities struggle to stay true to themselves amidst financial responsibilities, work pressure, and materialistic pursuits. “Life is simple; we complicate it. If you see Panchayat’s story, it’s written so simplistically that it leaves no scope for manipulation. We should promote stories that show rural realities. There’s no better place than Delhi, a hub of art and culture, to encourage it,” he adds.