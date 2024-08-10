James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 3’ officially titled ‘Fire and Ash’

The visual spectacle film franchise Avatar has got its official title for the third part. Director James Cameron and stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed the first official title for the film during the D23 exp: Avatar: Fire and Ash.

While the director didn’t preview any footage, he did showcase some concept art from the film, including Neytiri (Saldana) dancing over flames and riding banshees, reports a magazine.

“You’ll see a lot more pandora that you never saw before”, James said. “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”

The director shot Fire and Ash back-to-back with 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which depicts the war between humanity and the Na’vi after the rapacious Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns to the alien moon of Pandora.