Disney announces multiple sequels and live actions of their super hit films along with some new productions at the recently concluded D23 expo

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney unveiled a host of new films, sequels to their blockbuster hits, and live-action adaptations. The Disney Entertainment showcase kicked off with singing, dancing and Dwayne Johnson energising the crowd, all to build excitement for one of the year’s most anticipated films, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2.

The film, set to release in theatres on November 27, debuted a new trailer and poster, celebrating one of Disney’s most beloved and rapidly growing franchises. The success of Moana paved the way for the sequel, and Moana 2 has already made history by recording the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney’s history, with nearly 200 million views in just 24 hours.

The event also featured updates on highly anticipated films and series, including Zootopia 2 from Walt Disney Animation, Toy Story 5 from Pixar, Snow White from Disney, and Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along.

Jennifer Lee, Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation, presented concept art by production designer Brittney Lee and revealed the logo for Frozen 3, which is scheduled for release in 2027.

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter, provided updates on upcoming series like Win or Lose, set to release in 2024, and films such as Elio in 2025 and Toy Story 5 (whose concept of toys vs gadgets has already gone viral) in 2026. Docter also announced a new series, Dream Productions, based on the world of Inside Out, coming to Disney+ in 2025, and a new feature film titled Hoppers, set for release in spring 2026.

The evening became even more special when was the official announcement was made that Incredibles 3 is in development, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Brad Bird currently working on the project.

To conclude the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King featured a performance by Lebo M, who contributes to the film’s music. He performed the iconic Nants' Ingonyama alongside a full choir. The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, is set to hit theatres on December 20 and will explore how Mufasa became one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands. The prequel continues the legacy of the original 1994 movie, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and follows the cinematic style of 2019’s The Lion King.