Akshay Oberoi joins Yash in Kannada film ‘Toxic’ for his South cinema debut

The actor recently confirmed his involvement in Toxic by sharing a picture from the film's set on his social media account. The image, showing Akshay being warmly welcomed by the team, has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Akshay flew to Bangalore earlier this week to begin filming his part in the movie, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas and set against the intense backdrop of the drug mafia. The film, already one of the most talked-about releases of the year, is being produced on a grand scale. Currently in Bangalore, Akshay is shooting one of the key schedules of Toxic. Meanwhile, he is also juggling another project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he stars alongside Varun Dhawan. This film has kept Akshay busy with its ongoing shoot over the past few weeks.