Akshay Oberoi joins Yash in Kannada film ‘Toxic’ for his South cinema debut

Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to make his debut in South Indian cinema with the Kannada film Toxic, where he will share the screen with superstar Yash. After a remarkable year that began with his role in Fighter, Akshay has now joined the cast of this highly anticipated film.
Akshay, known for his performances in films like Pizza and Gurgaon, has also gained recognition through his work in popular OTT series such as Illegal and Flesh. His ability to seamlessly transition between different genres and platforms has made him a notable figure in the industry.
The actor recently confirmed his involvement in Toxic by sharing a picture from the film's set on his social media account. The image, showing Akshay being warmly welcomed by the team, has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Akshay flew to Bangalore earlier this week to begin filming his part in the movie, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas and set against the intense backdrop of the drug mafia. The film, already one of the most talked-about releases of the year, is being produced on a grand scale. Currently in Bangalore, Akshay is shooting one of the key schedules of Toxic. Meanwhile, he is also juggling another project, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, where he stars alongside Varun Dhawan. This film has kept Akshay busy with its ongoing shoot over the past few weeks.
With Toxic, Akshay Oberoi is poised to make a significant impact on Kannada cinema, further solidifying his position as a dedicated actor in the industry.