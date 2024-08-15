Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, and others kick off IFFM 2024

The 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 has officially begun, ushering in 11 days of Indian cinema and cultural celebrations in Australia. The festival kicked off with a grand press conference, attended by notable stars and filmmakers, including Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, and Nora Fatehi, Adarsh Gourav among others.
Scheduled from August 15 to 25 in Melbourne, the festival will showcase the diversity of Indian cinema, featuring films in various Indian languages and cultural programs highlighting the connection between India and Australia.
Karan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m extremely excited about watching the opening night film. What sets IFFM apart from other festivals is its true standing for diversity. It’s one of those festivals that truly champions inclusivity in every regard.” Mitu Bhowmik Lange, the festival's director, shared her excitement, noting her pride in seeing the festival grow into a grand celebration of Indian cinema and culture.
The IFFM 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration, featuring a packed schedule of film screenings, panel discussions, and special events, further strengthening the cultural exchange between the two nations.