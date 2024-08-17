Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' selected for Busan International Film Festival 2024

Bayaan is a unique film that blends local cultural nuances with universal themes, making it relatable to a wide audience. The story remains deeply rooted in its cultural origins while also exploring broader human experiences, allowing it to connect with viewers across different backgrounds.

The selection of Bayaan for the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market proves the film’s potential. This platform will give the project a global stage, enabling it to connect with industry leaders, potential partners and audiences worldwide. As the film progresses through production, its journey is one to watch, with high expectations for its impact on the international film scene.