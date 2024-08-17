Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' selected for Busan International Film Festival 2024
Actress Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film, Bayaan, has been selected for the prestigious Asian Project Market at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival in Korea. This achievement adds another feather to Huma’s hat, as the film continues to gain attention even before its release.
Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, Bayaan is currently in production and is set to offer audiences a powerful and engaging story. The film is being produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, Madhu Sharma of Summit Studios, Kunal Kumar and Anshuman Singh. Their collaborative efforts have brought the project to this important stage, earning significant support from the Hubert Bals Fund. The film was also developed at the LA Residency, part of Film Independent’s Global Media Makers programme.
During this residency, director Bikas Ranjan Mishra had the opportunity to collaborate with industry experts, including Craig Mazin, known for HBO’s Chernobyl, as well as writer Jeff Stockwell and story editor Ruth Atkinson. This guidance has been instrumental in shaping the film's narrative, ensuring it resonates both locally and globally.
Bayaan is a unique film that blends local cultural nuances with universal themes, making it relatable to a wide audience. The story remains deeply rooted in its cultural origins while also exploring broader human experiences, allowing it to connect with viewers across different backgrounds.
The selection of Bayaan for the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Project Market proves the film’s potential. This platform will give the project a global stage, enabling it to connect with industry leaders, potential partners and audiences worldwide. As the film progresses through production, its journey is one to watch, with high expectations for its impact on the international film scene.