Leading films and series win awards at IFFM 2024: Check out the list

'Chandu Champion', '12th Fail', 'Maharaja', 'Kohrra' bag top honours
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) celebrated its most awaited night – the awards ceremony. This year, Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Arjun Mathur bagged top awards among others while films like 12th Fail, Maharaja, Laapataa Ladies and Chandu Champion left remarkable impressions to get noticed at the festival.

The IFFM celebrates Indian cinema in Australia and will continue till August 25, 2024. It features a diverse range of films that highlights the rich flavours of Indian cinema. While Kartik Aaryan got applauded for his remarkable role in Chandu Champion, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was honoured for its remarkable storytelling skills.

12th Fail was acknowledged for its inspiring narrative while Kabir Khan and Nithilan Swaminathan were jointly awarded the Best Actor awards for Chandu Champion and Maharaja. Ram Charan and Dr. AR Rahman bagged the most prestigious awards for their contribution to cinema.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Excellence in Cinema: Dr AR Rahman

Ambassador of Indian Art & culture: Ram Charan

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal 

Disruptor in Cinema: Adarsh Gourav

Breakout Film of the Year - Amar Singh Chamkila

Short Film Competition - The Vegemite Sandwich and Special mention to Echo

Best Documentary - Trolley Times

Best Film from the Subcontinent- The Red Suitcase from Nepal

Series

Best Series - Kohhra

Best Actor in a Series - Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven Season 2

Best Actress in a Series - Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Film (Critics Choice) - Laapataa Ladies

Best Director (Critics Choice) - Dominic Sangma for Rimdogittanga (Rapture)

Best Performance of the Year (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Jury Awards

Best Actress - Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)

Best Actor - Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Best Director - Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja

Best Film - 12th Fail

