Leading films and series win awards at IFFM 2024: Check out the list

Here is the complete list of winners:

Excellence in Cinema: Dr AR Rahman

Ambassador of Indian Art & culture: Ram Charan

Equality in Cinema: Dunki

Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

Disruptor in Cinema: Adarsh Gourav

Breakout Film of the Year - Amar Singh Chamkila

Short Film Competition - The Vegemite Sandwich and Special mention to Echo

Best Documentary - Trolley Times

Best Film from the Subcontinent- The Red Suitcase from Nepal

Series

Best Series - Kohhra

Best Actor in a Series - Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven Season 2

Best Actress in a Series - Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher

Best Film (Critics Choice) - Laapataa Ladies

Best Director (Critics Choice) - Dominic Sangma for Rimdogittanga (Rapture)

Best Performance of the Year (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail