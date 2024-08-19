Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a lonely walk in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ poster 

On Monday, the poster for the highly anticipated Kareena Kapoor Khan film, The Buckingham Murders, was unveiled. The image features Kareena walking through the chilly streets of London with her back turned to the camera, creating an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue that perfectly captures the film’s thrilling essence.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, renowned for his work on Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Aligarh, and Shahid, the film also stars Ash Tandon, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The screenplay is crafted by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

In The Buckingham Murders, Kareena takes on the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grappling with the recent loss of her child. She is tasked with solving the murder of a 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire. This role marks a significant departure from Kareena’s previous work, showcasing her in a unique police procedural drama. The film features dialogues predominantly in English, with approximately 80% of the script in that language, and is also presented in Hindi.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and represents another collaboration between Ektaa and Kareena following their work together on Crew and Veere Di Wedding. The Buckingham Murders had its premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023, and also opened the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

According to media reports, Hansal Mehta has revealed that the film is intended to be the first part of a planned franchise. Set for theatrical release on September 13, 2024, the movie is a joint production of Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Additionally, Kareena is gearing up for her role in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Singham Again.