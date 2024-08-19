Seerat Kapoor teams up with JD Chakravarthy for a psychological thriller

In the pictures, Seerat Kapoor and Naresh Agastya are seen engrossed in a conversation with JD Chakravarthy.

The announcement, featuring photos of Seerat with JD Chakravarthy and Naresh Agastya, has stirred excitement online. The film, which promises suspense and drama, will showcase Seerat in a lead role with a character full of intrigue and unexpected twists.The actress is expected to bring her A-game to a narrative that revolves around her enigmatic character.

The film, enveloped in suspense and drama, promises a narrative brimming with unexpected twists that will keep audiences on edge. Fans are buzzing with anticipation for this collaboration, which is poised to be one of the year’s most captivating releases. For Seerat, this project represents yet another major milestone in her rising career.