Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in gritty role in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ teaser

Hansal Mehta’s signature directorial style is evident in the film’s atmosphere, emphasising realism and the internal struggles of his characters. The visual tone, drenched in cold hues, complements the film's somber theme, drawing viewers into a world that is as chilling as it is compelling.

The Buckingham Murders will hit the silver screens on September 13, 2024. With the teaser leaving audiences eager for more, the film is expected to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.