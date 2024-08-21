Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to make Bollywood debut with Aashim Gulati in the film ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali is preparing to make her acting debut in the film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and written by Laxman Utekar.

Dhvani recently shared the film’s motion poster on Instagram, showcasing her as a bride alongside actor Aashim Gulati, who played roles in Jee Karda and Murder Mubarak, as the groom. She captioned the post: “Jat. Set. Go, This accidental love story will definitely win your heart! Trailer drops on August 23.”

The film promises a blend of humour, emotion, and unexpected twists. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati and directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20th. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Bhanushali Studios Limited and Kathputli Creations, the film is a young, musical family entertainer.

Dhvani, who gained fame with her 2019 single Vaaste, which has garnered over 1.5 billion views on YouTube, began her musical career in 2017 with the acoustic version of Humsafar from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Her debut film song was Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York, featuring Sonakshi Sinha. She also appeared in popular music videos such as Ishare Tere with Guru Randhawa and Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. Her latest track, Thank You God, released four months ago, has amassed over 16 million views on YouTube.