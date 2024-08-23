Bollywood’s most iconic female cop roles

Bollywood has given us many iconic cop characters portrayed by female leads. These roles have been inspiring, showing the grit and resilience of women in uniform. With the teaser release of Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders, we are reminded of some of the most impactful female cop characters in Bollywood.
Kareena's portrayal of a cop in The Buckingham Murders has generated significant buzz. The teaser has left fans eagerly awaiting the film, which is a mystery thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena’s intense and gripping performance as a police officer stands out, and the film also marks her debut as a producer, adding another milestone to her illustrious career.
Deepika Padukone is set to take on the role of cop Shakti Shetty in Singham Again, adding her name to the list of Bollywood actresses who have portrayed strong police officers. Although the film is yet to be released, the anticipation surrounding her role is immense, with fans excited to see how she brings her unique style and intensity to this iconic franchise.
Rani Mukerji's role as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani is unforgettable. Her fierce and confident portrayal of a police officer fighting against human trafficking resonated deeply with audiences. Rani's strong screen presence and ability to connect with viewers made this one of the most powerful roles of her career.
Hema Malini played Inspector Durga Devi Singh in Andhaa Kaanoon, where she brought a perfect blend of strength and vulnerability to the character. Her mission for revenge, driven by a deep personal loss, added a layer of intensity to her performance. Hema’s portrayal was not just about action but also about the emotional journey of a woman in a male-dominated profession.
Tabu’s role as Inspector General Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam was both intense and layered. Her portrayal of a determined officer searching for her missing son added significant emotional depth to the film. Tabu brilliantly balanced the character's professional duty and personal anguish, making her performance unforgettable.
Priyanka Chopra excelled in her role as Roma Bhagat in the Don series, where she played a sharp and resourceful cop. Her portrayal in Jai Gangaajal as Superintendent of Police Abha Mathur further solidified her reputation as a strong on-screen cop. Priyanka’s confidence and command over these characters made her performances stand out.
Shefali Shah’s portrayal of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime was nothing short of exceptional. Based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, her character was both powerful and compassionate. Shefali brought a sense of realism to the role, portraying the struggles and pressures of a police officer handling a high-profile case with grace and grit.
In Sangharsh, Preity Zinta played the role of Reet Oberoi, a CBI officer on the trail of a dangerous criminal. Her portrayal was marked by a mix of vulnerability and determination, making her character relatable and compelling. Preity’s performance was a testament to her ability to take on challenging roles and deliver with finesse.
Neha Dhupia’s role as ACP Catherine Alvarez in A Thursday was both strong and commanding. She effectively portrayed the complexities of a senior police officer dealing with a tense hostage situation. While filming A Thursday, Dhupia was actually eight months pregnant with her second child. However, rather than casting another actor, her pregnancy was incorporated into her role, making this the first film to feature a heavily pregnant cop working full-time.
Sonakshi Sinha’s portrayal of Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhatti in Dahaad was gritty and impactful. She brought authenticity to the role, portraying a small-town cop from a lower caste with big responsibilities. Sonakshi’s performance was a perfect blend of strength, determination, and vulnerability, making her character stand out.
Raveena Tandon played Kasturi Dogra, a police officer in Aranyak, with a deep sense of realism. Her character was not only about solving crimes but also about dealing with the complexities of personal life. Raveena’s nuanced performance added depth to the series, making her character both relatable and inspiring.
In this sci-fi series Gyaarah Gyaarah, Kritika Kamra portrays herself in a commanding police uniform. Polishing the essential skills required for the portrayal, she underwent rigorous training to present herself as a principled and dedicated cop for the series.
Recently acclaimed for her role in the thriller Bhakshak, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up to make her OTT debut with the series Daldal. The series, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, will feature her as Rita Ferreira, Mumbai’s newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police. Bhumi recently revealed her first look from the series on Instagram, showcasing herself in a police uniform and generating buzz among the audience in anticipation of a fierce performance.