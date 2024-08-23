The upcoming edition of 'Bangalore Queer Film Festival' features an increased number of Indian films than ever before

What sets this edition apart from the previous ones?

This edition is dif ferent because this time, we have more Indian films. We have a film in Meitei (Oneness), in Gujarati, Kannada and so much more.

What can the first-time attendees expect from this festival?

During these three days, more than 1,500 people are expected to attend the festival. First time attendees can expect a plethora of queer films, ranging in different languages like Memoirs of My Camera, Mehroon, Photo Booth, Oneness, Then I Went To Life and so many more. There would be cultural performances as well.