Preeti Panigrahi’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to be the closing film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

We are certain the film will find much love the way it has so far internationally”, said Ali.

"We are beyond thrilled that the film will close the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024. This film has been a labour of love, and it's incredibly rewarding to see it resonate with audiences worldwide. Thank you for the immense support and we are grateful to IFFM for choosing our film to close their 15th edition of the festival”, adds Richa.

Festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, expressed, “It’s our absolute honour to have Girls Will Be Girls at our festival and as our closing night film. The section was specifically made as the film truly speaks of the current times and is an absolute true to the coming of age genre. The film has made such an incredible journey across internationally and we are proud to present the film in Australia with its official Australian premiere at IFFM”.

The film has already made a significant impact on the international film festival circuit. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance International Film Festival, where it received rave reviews for its bold storytelling and exceptional performances and won two top honours. The film has since its world premiere in January been making a splash across having showcased at Cannes, Sundance London and even won the grand jury prizes at Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania, the Biarritz Film Festival in France and IFFLA in LA.