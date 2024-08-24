Vineet Kumar Singh joins Sunny Deol in an exciting new film ‘SDGM’ – announced on his birthday

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, celebrated for his roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, has been cast in the highly anticipated film SDGM, starring Sunny Deol.

The announcement was made on Vineet's birthday this past Saturday, with the film's producers sharing a celebratory post featuring his picture. The caption read, “Happy Birthday, @vineet_ksofficial. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Welcome aboard for #SDGM MASS FEAST LOADING.”

The film, which began shooting in June this year, has already piqued considerable interest from fans eager to see the collaboration between Sunny and Vineet. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.