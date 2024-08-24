Vineet Kumar Singh joins Sunny Deol in an exciting new film ‘SDGM’ – announced on his birthday

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, celebrated for his roles in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, has been cast in the highly anticipated film SDGM, starring Sunny Deol.
The announcement was made on Vineet's birthday this past Saturday, with the film's producers sharing a celebratory post featuring his picture. The caption read, “Happy Birthday, @vineet_ksofficial. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead. Welcome aboard for #SDGM MASS FEAST LOADING.”
The film, which began shooting in June this year, has already piqued considerable interest from fans eager to see the collaboration between Sunny and Vineet. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.
Sources close to the production have hinted at a compelling storyline that promises to showcase both Sunny and Vineet in intense and engaging roles.
The film's cinematography is managed by Rishi Punjabi, with music composed by Thaman S Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, SDGM will mark Vineet’s first project alongside the Gadar star.
In addition to this new role, Vineet has been receiving acclaim for his recent performance in Ghuspaithiya. He is also preparing for the release of several upcoming projects, including Superboys of Malegaon, Rangeen, and Chhava.
Vineet gained widespread recognition for his role as Danish Khan in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, where he played the son of Sardaar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee) and the elder brother of Faizal Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). His authentic and grounded performance earned him considerable praise. He has continued his collaboration with Kashyap in films such as Ugly and Mukkabaaz.