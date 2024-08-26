Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan to ignite screens in ‘Yudhra’

The second poster introduces the chemistry between Siddhant and Malavika, who is making her Hindi-language cinema debut with Yudhra. The pairing of these two promising actors adds an extra layer of intrigue, as their intense and ready-for-action looks suggest a powerful on-screen dynamic.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in MOM, Yudhra promises to be a major milestone in Siddhant’s career, showcasing a side of him that audiences have yet to see. Malavika’s presence in the film is already generating buzz, making this project one of the most talked-about releases of the year.