Venice Film Festival 2024: From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ to ‘Queer’, here are some movies to get excited about

Some of Hollywood’s most famous stars are set to make a grand appearance at the Venice Film Festival this week. Expect to see the likes of George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Brad Pitt gracing the red carpets. The festival, which runs from August 28 to September 7, is known for its glitz and glamour, but this year, the spotlight is firmly on the films being showcased. Venice, along with Cannes, serves as one of the most prestigious launchpads for awards season, with films that perform well here often leading the conversation all the way to the Oscars in March.
This year's Venice Film Festival boasts an exciting lineup, featuring a mix of big Hollywood productions and intriguing films from international auteurs. For festival-goers, the best strategy is to keep an open mind and watch as many films as possible—you never know which one might be the next big hit. To help navigate the extensive lineup, here are ten films that are generating significant buzz at this year’s festival.
One of the most anticipated films is Joker: Folie à Deux, set to premiere on September 4. The sequel to the 2019 hit "Joker," which made over USD 1 billion and earned 11 Oscar nominations, is returning to Venice for its debut. Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera has described the film as “one of the most daring, brave and creative films in recent American cinema,” highlighting director Todd Phillips' creativity. Unlike its predecessor, this film is said to be a dystopian musical, adding a new twist to the story. Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theaters on October 4.
Another film to watch out for is Maria, premiering on August 29. Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, known for his work on Spencer and Jackie, the film stars Angelina Jolie as the iconic opera singer Maria Callas. The film delves into the life of the legendary soprano, who was as famous for her tumultuous personal life as for her incredible voice. Larraín has teamed up with screenwriter Steven Knight to bring Callas’ story to the big screen, and the film is already being hailed as a must-see.
Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, set to premiere on September 3, is another highly anticipated entry. Based on the novel by William S Burroughs, the film stars Daniel Craig. The story follows an American expat in Mexico City as he embarks on a journey filled with obsession and intrigue. The film is one of many that are seeking distribution at the festival.
Pedro Almodóvar’s English-language debut, The Room Next Door, premiering on September 2, also promises to be a festival highlight. Starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, the film explores the complex relationship between a mother and daughter, set against the backdrop of a natural reserve in New England. Almodóvar has teased that the film touches on themes of war, death, and friendship, making it a deeply emotional and thought-provoking experience.
Another standout is Babygirl, directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, which premieres on August 30. Known for her work on Bodies Bodies Bodies, Reijn’s latest film is an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a powerful CEO who begins an affair with a younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. The film is set for a December theatrical release.
Other films generating buzz include Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, Wang Bing’s Youth (Homecoming), and Georgian filmmaker Dea Kulumbegashvili’s April. These films, along with others like The Order and Harvest, promise to make this year’s Venice Film Festival a memorable one.
For those looking for something different, Alfonso Cuarón’s series Disclaimer will also make an appearance at the festival on August 29. The psychological thriller, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, is set to debut on AppleTV+ in October and is sure to be a topic of discussion among festival-goers.
As the Venice Film Festival kicks off, all eyes will be on the films that could define the upcoming awards season. With such a diverse and exciting lineup, this year’s festival promises to be one of the most memorable in recent history.