Venice Film Festival 2024: From ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ to ‘Queer’, here are some movies to get excited about

Some of Hollywood’s most famous stars are set to make a grand appearance at the Venice Film Festival this week. Expect to see the likes of George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and Brad Pitt gracing the red carpets. The festival, which runs from August 28 to September 7, is known for its glitz and glamour, but this year, the spotlight is firmly on the films being showcased. Venice, along with Cannes, serves as one of the most prestigious launchpads for awards season, with films that perform well here often leading the conversation all the way to the Oscars in March.

This year's Venice Film Festival boasts an exciting lineup, featuring a mix of big Hollywood productions and intriguing films from international auteurs. For festival-goers, the best strategy is to keep an open mind and watch as many films as possible—you never know which one might be the next big hit. To help navigate the extensive lineup, here are ten films that are generating significant buzz at this year’s festival.