Makers of Bengal’s first chase-drama ‘Bohurupi’ drop teaser for the Nandita Roy film

The makers of Bohurupi have finally dropped the teaser to the film after much anticipation. It stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in stellar performances. Directed by ace director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee it is stated to be Bengal’s first chase-drama. The teaser only builds curiosity and excitement around the film before its release around Durga Puja.

It offers a glimpse into the storyline which is set in Bengal. According to the teaser, audiences can understand that it’s a narrative revolving two adversaries and their accomplices. The story slowly unfolds its layers of high-stakes drama which reflects bravery, challenges, dramatic chase and more. Of course, the climax is heightened with a face –off.