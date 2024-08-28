Makers of Bengal’s first chase-drama ‘Bohurupi’ drop teaser for the Nandita Roy film

The makers of Bohurupi have finally dropped the teaser to the film after much anticipation. It stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee in stellar performances. Directed by ace director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee it is stated to be Bengal’s first chase-drama. The teaser only builds curiosity and excitement around the film before its release around Durga Puja.
It offers a glimpse into the storyline which is set in Bengal. According to the teaser, audiences can understand that it’s a narrative revolving two adversaries and their accomplices. The story slowly unfolds its layers of high-stakes drama which reflects bravery, challenges, dramatic chase and more. Of course, the climax is heightened with a face –off.
Director Nandita Roy mentions, “We had originally planned to release our announcement teaser on August 14th. However, due to the tragic incident in Kolkata, we chose to postpone it. With our film set to release this Pujo, we’re now opting for a soft launch of the teaser. The creation of Bohurupi has been an incredible journey, involving 12 years of meticulous pre-production and 34 intense days of shooting across 84 diverse locations. This film reflects the unwavering dedication and passion of everyone involved. Our goal was to redefine the action drama genre in Bengal, and I’m excited to finally share this epic story with our audience.”
Bohurupi is expected to have a dynamic approach to the action-thriller genre. While the release date is not yet revealed, it is known to be releasing during Durga Puja and there is considerable buzz about the movie for its engaging narrative.
Shiboprosad Mukherjee who assumes the dual roles of director and actor in the movie comments, “Bohurupi is a project I have eagerly anticipated, and I am truly grateful to Windows and my co-director Nandita Roy for giving me the opportunity to play Bikram, a central role in the film. This teaser is just the beginning; there is much more to come.”