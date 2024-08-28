‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ —100 days to the epic box office release

The excitement surrounding Pushpa: The Rule is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of the gripping storyline that left audiences on the edge of their seats in Pushpa: The Rise. The first instalment, released in 2021, was a runaway success, breaking box office records and resonating deeply with viewers across India and beyond. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the rugged and defiant Pushpa Raj became an instant fan favourite, and the film's impact on pop culture was undeniable, with its dialogues, music, and style being widely embraced.

This latest poster has only fuelled the anticipation further. The caption read:

𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝑫𝑨𝒀𝑺 𝑻𝑶 𝑮𝑶 for #Pushpa2TheRule 💥💥

Get ready for an ICONIC box office experience ❤️‍🔥

THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024.

The lead actor, Allu Arjun, also shared the poster on his Instagram story, adding to the excitement among his massive fanbase.