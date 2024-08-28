‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ —100 days to the epic box office release

The anticipation for Pushpa: The Rule is hitting fever pitch as the countdown to its release officially begins. With just 100 days left, the makers have unveiled a captivating new poster, setting the tone for what promises to be a monumental cinematic event. The poster features Allu Arjun’s iconic character, Pushpa Raj, standing tall against a striking red backdrop, with the powerful tagline, “WITNESS THE RULE IN 100 DAYS,” emblazoned across it.
The excitement surrounding Pushpa: The Rule is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of the gripping storyline that left audiences on the edge of their seats in Pushpa: The Rise. The first instalment, released in 2021, was a runaway success, breaking box office records and resonating deeply with viewers across India and beyond. Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the rugged and defiant Pushpa Raj became an instant fan favourite, and the film's impact on pop culture was undeniable, with its dialogues, music, and style being widely embraced.
This latest poster has only fuelled the anticipation further. The caption read:
𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝑫𝑨𝒀𝑺 𝑻𝑶 𝑮𝑶 for #Pushpa2TheRule 💥💥
Get ready for an ICONIC box office experience ❤️🔥
THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024.
The lead actor, Allu Arjun, also shared the poster on his Instagram story, adding to the excitement among his massive fanbase.
Directed by Sukumar, who also helmed the first film, Pushpa: The Rule is expected to take the narrative to new heights, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj. The film will also see the return of Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, both of whom delivered standout performances in the first film.
Scheduled for release on December 6, 2024, Pushpa: The Rule is set to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film's intense storyline, combined with powerful performances and high-octane action, promises to deliver an unforgettable box office experience. As the countdown begins, fans can hardly wait to witness the rule of Pushpa unfold on the big screen.
