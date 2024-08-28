The unforgettable supporting roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films that quietly stole the spotlight

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is renowned for creating cinematic masterpieces that captivate audiences with their grand sets, rich storytelling, and mesmerising music. But beyond these elements, it’s the stellar performances from his carefully chosen cast that truly bring his films to life. Bhansali is known for drawing out the best in his actors, ensuring that every character, whether lead or supporting, leaves an indelible mark. In SLB's world, supporting characters aren't just side notes—they are integral to the story, often leaving as strong an impression as the leads. Here are some of the supporting cast members in Bhansali's films who delivered unforgettable performances -
Jim's portrayal of Malik Kafur, the trusted slave-general of Alauddin Khilji (played by Ranveer Singh), was spectacular in Padmaavat. From his introduction as Khilji’s closest confidant to his development as a significant presence in the film, Sarbh’s performance was a masterclass in capturing the complexities of his character, all crafted meticulously by SLB.
Shantanu Maheshwari’s role as Afsaan, the love interest of Gangubai (played by Alia Bhatt), was skillfully woven into the fabric of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Though the film primarily follows Gangubai’s journey, Bhansali ensured that Afsaan’s presence was deeply felt, his importance in her life resonating throughout the narrative.
In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Indresh’s portrayal of Ustaad stands out as a pivotal character within the courtesan community. Bhansali crafted Ustaad’s character with subtlety, infusing him with delicate feminine traits that added depth and nuance, making his presence in the film significant.
Richa Chadda’s portrayal of Raseela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela proved her acting prowess. Bhansali tapped into her potential, positioning her as a steadfast companion to Leela while highlighting her own sacrifices. Raseela’s character, though supporting, left a powerful impact on the audience.
Milind Gunaji brought a unique charm to the role of Kali Babu in Devdas. Bhansali utilised Gunaji’s presence to deliver dialogues that added a distinct narrative layer to the film, ensuring that Kali Babu’s role was not only significant but also unforgettable throughout the story.