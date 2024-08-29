‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ stars Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega grace the Venice Film Festival opening

Burton revealed that he was drawn to making the sequel for personal reasons, having become disillusioned with the film industry in recent years. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice served as a refreshing change, reigniting his passion for filmmaking. “I’m not out to do a big sequel for money. I wanted to make this for very personal reasons.”

The film reunites audiences with the Deetz family, with Lydia, played by Ryder, now a mother to her own rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, portrayed by Ortega. The story picks up where the first film left off, with the family returning to their old Winter River home.