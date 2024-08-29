‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ stars Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega grace the Venice Film Festival opening

The 81st Venice Film Festival kicked off with a bang on Wednesday evening, featuring the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. This highly anticipated sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror-comedy brought together the original cast, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and the new addition to the series Jenna Ortega.
Burton revealed that he was drawn to making the sequel for personal reasons, having become disillusioned with the film industry in recent years. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice served as a refreshing change, reigniting his passion for filmmaking. “I’m not out to do a big sequel for money. I wanted to make this for very personal reasons.”
The film reunites audiences with the Deetz family, with Lydia, played by Ryder, now a mother to her own rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, portrayed by Ortega. The story picks up where the first film left off, with the family returning to their old Winter River home.
Burton expressed his admiration for the original Beetlejuice, acknowledging its enduring popularity and cultural impact. Despite its success, he admitted that he never fully understood the reasons behind its popularity and didn’t even watch the film to prepare for the sequel.
Keaton, who reprises his iconic role as Beetlejuice, joked about his character’s evolution over the years. “There are so few opportunities to be in something that you can say is 100% original and unique. I think my character has matured,” Keaton said. “As suave and sensitive as he was in the first, I think he’s even more so in this one.”
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was made with a scrappy and improvisational energy, reminiscent of the original film. Burton emphasised that the film was not about winning awards for special effects but about capturing the spirit and essence of the characters and story.
The film features a talented cast, including Justin Theroux as Lydia’s sleazy boyfriend and manager, Willem Dafoe as a dead cop/actor, and Monica Bellucci as a soul-sucking ghost.
Burton expressed his love for the filmmaking process and the joy of working with talented individuals. He emphasized that the key to a successful film is passion and enjoyment, not necessarily awards or recognition.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is premiering at the Venice Film Festival out of competition, marking the beginning of a busy 10-day event. The festival will also feature screenings of other highly anticipated films, including those starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, and Angelina Jolie.