From ‘Raid 2’ to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, here are 6 Bollywood sequels to look forward to in 2024

With a line-up of highly anticipated sequels set to hit the big screen, 2024 is gearing up to be a thrilling year for Bollywood. These films promise to bring back some of the most beloved characters and stories, offering audiences a mix of nostalgia and fresh new twists. From epic action-packed sagas to laugh-out-loud comedies and everything in between, these sequels are poised to steal the spotlight and capture the hearts of fans. Here's a look at the Bollywood sequels you won't want to miss in 2024.
Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, with Ajay Devgn returning as income tax officer Amay Patnaik. Continuing the theme of battling corruption, Patnaik takes on another high-profile case involving black money. The film promises intense drama, strategic mind games, and action as Patnaik faces new challenges.
Expected release date: November 15, 2024
A follow-up to the 2018 film Dhadak, Dhadak 2 traces the story of Neelesh and Vidisha, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, as they navigate love, societal pressures, and conflict. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film promises to deliver intense emotions and intricate storytelling.
Expected release date: November 22, 2024
Metro...In Dino continues the Metro franchise's signature style of interwoven stories, focusing on contemporary urban life. It explores various characters’ interconnected relationships and personal struggles, blending drama with moments of lightheartedness. Directed by Anurag Basu, the cast includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.
Expected release date: November 29, 2024
Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) is the third installment in the popular Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film shall retain the humour and wit of the franchise and is expected to have a patriotic twist in the end. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Johnny Lever, among others.
Expected release date: December 20, 2024
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the horror-comedy legacy of the previous Bhool Bhulaiyaa films. Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba, navigating new supernatural occurrences and unraveling intriguing mysteries. The star-studded cast also includes Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit, promising an engaging and highly anticipated sequel.
Expected release date: Diwali 2024
Singham Again expands Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. Although plot details remain under wraps, the film will integrate characters from Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone joins the cast as a formidable female police officer, bringing a new dynamic to the franchise. With its blend of intense action and gritty themes, Singham Again is poised to be a major blockbuster.
Expected release date: Diwali 2024
This article is written by Twinkle Hemani.